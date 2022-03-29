Relations between strategic partners Türkiye and Uzbekistan are expected to reach new highs with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit.

The Turkish president is set to arrive in the Uzbek capital with a large delegation on Tuesday.

His visit is expected to bring relations to their highest level through a number of bilateral agreements that will be signed.

The bilateral trade volume, which was over $1.2 billion in 2016, reached $2.1 billion in 2020 and exceeded $3.6 billion in 2021.

Türkiye is among Uzbekistan's top five trade partners and their trade volume is expected to reach $5 billion this year.

Ties spanning over three decades

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were established on March 4, 1992, months after Uzbekistan declared its independence on August 31, 1991.

Tashkent and Ankara marked three decades of diplomatic relations on March 4.

Türkiye was also the first country to recognise Uzbekistan's independence on December 16, 1991.