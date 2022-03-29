WORLD
Ukraine to demand ceasefire in peace talks with Russia in Istanbul
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are attending a fresh round of peace talks in Istanbul as Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the Ukrainian side will not negotiate on people, land and sovereignty. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 29, 2022

Ukraine has said it will be demanding a ceasefire and a sustainable agreement for it during peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a local television channel that according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s instructions, the Ukrainian side will not negotiate on people, land and sovereignty.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine will hold the fresh round of peace talks on Tuesday as Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has continued for over a month.

Kuleba said that during the talks, the minimum demand will be to resolve humanitarian issues and the maximum demand would be a ceasefire.

Security guarantees, he said, would have to be followed by a referendum in Ukraine.

Kuleba noted that the issue of holding a referendum will not be discussed in the negotiations beginning on Tuesday in Türkiye and that this is an internal matter of Ukraine.

The two days of talks, to be held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, are set to start at 0730GMT on Tuesday.

The talks will be closed to the press, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Civilian casualties

 The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which started on February 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

 At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,824 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

 More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

