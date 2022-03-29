Suspected bandits have attacked a passenger train headed to the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna from Abuja, the capital after they trapped the train, the Kaduna state government said.

One passenger, Anas Iro Danmusa, posted on Facebook that bandits planted explosives that halted the train on Monday.

He said bandits were trying to force themselves inside the train and gun shots were being fired outside the train.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and no casualties have been confirmed.

"The military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists," a spokesperson for the Kaduna state government said.

"Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention."

