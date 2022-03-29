Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Russia, Ukraine trade naval mines accusations

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations about the naval mines that have been set adrift in the Black Sea, threatening shipping.

The Russian military alleged that the Ukrainian military has used old naval mines to protect the coast against a Russian landing and some of them have been ripped off their anchors by a storm and left adrift.

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev reaffirmed that "the threat of Ukrainian mines drifting along the coastline of Black Sea states remains" and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded in a statement, accusing Russia of using Ukrainian mines it seized after the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's the Crimean Peninsula and setting them adrift to "discredit Ukraine before international partners."

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Saturday that a naval mine was spotted near the Bosporus and neutralised. It said the mine was of an old type but didn't say to whom it belonged.

Ukraine leader sees 'positive' signals from talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he sees "positive" signals from Ukraine-Russia peace talks held in Istanbul, but vowed that Kiev will not "decrease our defence efforts."

"We can say that the signals that we hear from the negotiations are positive, but those signals do not drown out the explosions or Russian shells," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy also expressed skepticism about Moscow's stated plan of a military scaleback, saying: "We will not decrease our defense efforts."

'We'll see,' Biden says after Russia vows scale back of Ukraine offensive

US President Joe Biden has adopted a wait-and-see posture after Russia announced it would scale back its offensive on two Ukrainian cities.

"We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are. We'll see if they follow through on what they're suggesting," Biden told reporters at the White House alongside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Let's just see what they have to offer."

Russia says de-escalation not a ceasefire

Russia's promise to scale down military operations around Kiev and northern Ukraine does not represent a ceasefire and talks on a formal agreement with Kiev have a long way to go, Moscow's lead negotiator in peace talks has said.

Russian negotiators gave an undertaking to sharply scale back military activity around Ukraine's capital Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv, in the most tangible sign yet of progress towards a peace deal.

"This is not a ceasefire but this is our aspiration, gradually to reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts," Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian team, said in an interview with the TASS news agency.

Putin tells Macron 'nationalists' in Mariupol must lay down arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms as he discussed the conflict with French leader Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said.

The two presidents spoke by phone after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held face-to-face talks in Istanbul more than a month after Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed the results of the talks and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Blinken urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Russia to immediately stop its offensive and withdraw its force from Ukraine.

"What I can say is this: There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We're focused on the latter. And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalisation of Ukraine and its people. And that continues as we speak,” Blinken said in a joint press conference in Rabat with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Sanctioned oligarch Abramovich seen at Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been seen on the sidelines of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul aimed at ending Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

Abramovich has been “ensuring certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, but is not an official member of the delegation.

He said both sides have approved his role.

UK sceptical after Russia says will scale back fighting

Britain's government has reacted coolly after Russia said it intended to scale down fighting around two Ukrainian cities following peace talks in Türkiye.

"We will judge (Vladimir) Putin and his regime by his actions and not by his words," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"We don't want to see anything less than a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory."

Russia, Ukraine hold ‘meaningful’ talks in Istanbul

Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators have said.

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field...a decision has been made to radically, by several times reduce the military activity in the areas of Kiev and Chernihiv," Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion " at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said her country is "thankful" to Türkiye for its mediation efforts over the Ukraine conflict.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia is "thankful" to Türkiye "for the mediation role, the mediation efforts that the leadership of this country was ready to provide for the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and the settlement of the situation."

Zakharova noted that compared to the Western line of putting sanctions against Russia, Türkiye has taken "a balanced and independent position," has not joined the restrictive measures, adhered to the Montreux Convention and kept open its airspace for Russian aviation.

Russia accuses US of massive 'cyber aggression'

Russia has accused the United States of leading a massive campaign of "cyber aggression" behind hundreds of thousands of malicious attacks a day while Russia has troops in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said media, critical infrastructure and life support systems had been targeted, with the unprecedented scale pointing at US and NATO-trained special forces as well as hackers acting on behalf of Kiev's western sponsors.

"The sources of attacks will be identified and the attackers will inevitably be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law," the Russian statement said.

Belgium orders 21 Russian diplomats to leave

Belgium has decided to expel 21 Russian diplomats for activities related to espionage or unlawful influence peddling.

The diplomats were given two weeks to leave the country, foreign affairs spokeswoman Elke Pattyn said.

Ireland kicks out four Russian diplomats

Ireland has said it expelled four Russian diplomatic officials amid reports that Moscow's embassy in Dublin had become a hotbed of espionage and surveillance.

Foreign minister Simon Coveney said "four senior officials have been asked to leave the state" for engaging in activities "not...in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour".

Dutch to expel 17 Russians for alleged spying

The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian diplomats who were "secretly active" as intelligence officers, the Dutch foreign ministry has said.

"Today, the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" and informed of the expulsion, the Hague-based ministry said in a statement.

"The reason is that there is information...showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," it said.

Russia expels diplomats from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia has expelled several diplomats from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the ambassadors of the Baltic States were summoned to the ministry building and expressed "a strong protests" in connection with "provocative and unjustified" expulsion of the Russian diplomats.

Accreditations of four employees of the Lithuanian Embassy, three of the Latvian Embassy, and of three representatives of the Estonian Embassy and the Pskov Office of the Consulate General of Estonia in St.

Orthodox patriarch denounces 'atrocious' operation in Ukraine

The spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians has denounced Russia's operation in Ukraine as an “atrocious" act that is causing enormous suffering.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I didn't mention Russia by name in comments made during a visit to Warsaw after meeting with Ukrainian refugees. Poland has accepted the largest number of people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“It is simply impossible to imagine how much devastation this atrocious operation has caused for the Ukrainian people and the entire world,” Bartholomew said at a news briefing.

Level of destruction in Ukraine ‘abhorrent, unacceptable’: Red Cross

The level of death, destruction, and suffering inflicted on Ukraine’s civilians is “abhorrent and unacceptable,” the Red Cross has said.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured since the start of the fight between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

Biden to discuss Ukraine conflict in phone call with European leaders

US President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian operation in Ukraine in a phone call with key western European allies, the White House has said.

Biden convened the call for 1315 GMT with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy "to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's operation in Ukraine," a spokesman said.

Britain to boost military presence in Arctic

Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, British Defence Dinister Ben Wallace has said, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its offensive in Ukraine.

Britain would commit militarily "to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway" to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Ben Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway.

"We are going to effectively, permanently, have a...Marine strike group permanently...active in the Nordics," he said, adding the force would likely rotate between Norway, Sweden and Finland.

ICRC calls on Ukraine, Russia to agree safe evacuations

The International Committee of the Red Cross has exhorted Ukraine and Russia to agree on safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and other frontline areas, where vitals are running out, and delivery of aid.

Asked about Ukrainian accusations of forced deportations of Mariupol residents to Russia, ICRC director-general Robert Mardini said that his agency had no direct information.

"People are caught and trapped in the line of fire. And it is happening unfortunately in many places today in Ukraine, not only in Mariupol," Mardini said at ICRC headquarters in Geneva.

UK detains Russian-owned superyacht in 'warning' to Putin