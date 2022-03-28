[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on April 26.]

Director's Statement

By Mona Eldaief

Before we set out to make the documentary Solar Mamas, we looked online to see what videos had already been made about Barefoot College. We found many success stories about these women returning home to solar power their villages and change their communities in countries all over the world.

However, we found one of the most essential elements in telling their stories to a global audience was missing. The narratives of change were not coming from the women themselves. We wanted to experience their lives, from their point of view.

When we started filming in India, there were 28 women from 7 different countries who spoke 9 different languages all sitting together in a classroom. We had arrived in Babylon. Our challenge was then how to identify a woman with a strong enough narrative.

At first, six months of technical training in a classroom seemed like a very slow process, but one month into the training the drama began. An exception had been made to Barefoot College’s founder Bunker Roy’s ideology of training only grandmothers, and her name was Rafea.

Rafea is a 32-year-old mother of four daughters. She comes from a Bedouin village in the northeastern desert of Jordan, close to the border of Iraq where most girls are forbidden to go to school past the age of 10. Men in the village usually have up to twenty children and can’t provide for their families. Needless to say, women going out to seek employment opportunities is not an option.