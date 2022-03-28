The opposition alliance in Pakistan has submitted a no-confidence motion in the lower house of parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The motion, signed by some 152 opposition members contending that the prime minister has lost the confidence of the parliament, was moved by the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday amid the uproar of desk-beating and slogans during a stormy National Assembly session in the capital Islamabad.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the crucial assembly session, declared the motion valid after 161 lawmakers voted in favour of the move.

According to the Constitution, the voting on a no-confidence motion must be held within seven days once it is declared valid.

The session will reconvene on Thursday for a debate on the no-trust move.

The government and the opposition are making desperate attempts to woo the lawmakers ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

