Gunmen have killed at least 20 people at a clandestine cockfighting ring in Mexico, in what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described as a "massacre" involving rival criminal gangs.

The President’s comment on Monday followed Sunday night’s attack in the town of Las Tinajas in Michoacan, a western state plunged into violence by turf wars between rival drug cartels.

The attorney general's office said the lifeless bodies of 16 men and three women were found at the scene, all bearing gunshot wounds.

An additional person died on the way to hospital, while another five were being treated for injuries, it later said.

Michoacan's public security office said authorities were working to track down those responsible for the shooting at the venue, used for cockfighting, concerts and dancing.

Lopez Obrador said that the attack was "a massacre by one group against another."

The perpetrators "came and shot the attendees and unfortunately there were many deaths," he told reporters.

