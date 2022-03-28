Protesters have torched the headquarters of the KDP in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after a Kurdish writer criticised Iraq’s leading Shia cleric Ali al Sistani in a Twitter post.

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed the party's headquarters on Sunday evening and set it ablaze, eyewitnesses said. The headquarters was empty at the time.

Iraqi media said a group affiliated with Shia militias was responsible for the attack, but did not name the group.

For its part, the KDP strongly condemned the Kurdish writer's tweet on Monday, considering it an insult to all religious authorities.

The Kurdish writer has since posted a follow up tweet apologising for al Sistani for what he termed as a “misunderstanding”, while also deleting his earlier tweet.

'His personal opinion'