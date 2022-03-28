Millions of workers have begun a nationwide two-day strike across India to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and press their demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers.

About a dozen labour unions that organised the strike on Monday want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in the vast unorganised sector, hike the minimum wage under a flagship employment guarantee program and stop the privatisation of public-sector banks.

The strikers are also demanding that the government halt plans to sell state assets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says privatising some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that asset sales would help raise money to spur economic growth.

The strike had little impact in India's capital, New Delhi, and the financial hub of Mumbai, but daily life was affected elsewhere, including southern Kerala, where the state government led by the opposition Communist Party of India backed the protest.

In some states, demonstrators blocked highways and railroad tracks, affecting public transportation.

READ MORE:Why does India want to privatise public sector banks?

Banking and transportation expected to be impacted