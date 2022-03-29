Israel has made numerous statements these past few weeks welcoming Ukrainian Jews “home” to Israel, should they seek to emigrate. Unlike the Ukrainians with Temporary Protection Status (TPS) in the EU — which, as the name suggests, offers temporary protection — all Jews can claim citizenship with no questions under the Law of Return, even if they’ve never visited.

“This is an important moment, a moment we were destined for and for which the State of Israel was established,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said two weeks into the conflict in Ukraine. Tel Aviv has stated that it is expecting up to 100,000 Jews to arrive from Ukraine — and even Russia — in the coming months.

“The great mission is to open the doors, to open the hearts, to receive our brothers and sisters fleeing a difficult war. Make sure that [they will have a reception that] will soften even a little the trauma they are experiencing, an inconceivable trauma — to uproot yourself within hours or days and move to a far and different country,” Bennett continued.

Despite the talks of humanitarianism amidst trauma, however, Israel announced that only 5,000 new non-Jewish Ukrainians would be able to come to Israel as refugees, while an existing 20,000 would be allowed to remain during the conflict.

This positioning exposes Israel's discriminatory motivations and hints at a policy of opening borders to a population — not necessarily because they are in need — but rather as a means to alter the national demographic.

It's a perfect opportunity for Tel Aviv to use Ukrainian refugees as a means to earn demographic dividends, knowing that the global sympathy for Ukrainians could overshadow such a politically-motivated resettlement plan.

Unwittingly or not, President Zelenskyy, as well as other members of his staff, have carried the water for Israel by iterating on several occasions that Ukraine is like Israel, defending itself against "total destruction." It is unclear what the point of this rhetoric is — whether it is to garner sympathy from Western audiences or an attempt to distort all the international law and human rights violations that Israel conducts on a daily basis.

Executing the resettlement goal

The United Nations recently announced that an estimated 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled the violence in their country since its commencement on February 24, adding that within the first ten days of the conflict, some two million people were displaced.