Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has left many Americans worried that the US will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, with a new poll reflecting a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era.

Close to half of Americans say they are very concerned that Russia would directly target the US with nuclear weapons, and an additional 3 in 10 are somewhat concerned about that, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

"He is out of control, and I don’t think he really has concern for much of anything but what he wants,” said Robin Thompson, a retired researcher from Amherst, Massachusetts. “And he has nuclear weapons."

Seventy-one percent of Americans say the conflict has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the February 24 attack.

'A risk of nuclear escalation'

Certainly, Russia hasn't taken steps to alleviate concerns.