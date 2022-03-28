WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most Americans fear nuclear war as Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on
Seventy-one percent of Americans say the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world.
Most Americans fear nuclear war as Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on
Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the February 24 attack. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 28, 2022

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has left many Americans worried that the US will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, with a new poll reflecting a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era.

Close to half of Americans say they are very concerned that Russia would directly target the US with nuclear weapons, and an additional 3 in 10 are somewhat concerned about that, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. 

"He is out of control, and I don’t think he really has concern for much of anything but what he wants,” said Robin Thompson, a retired researcher from Amherst, Massachusetts. “And he has nuclear weapons."

Seventy-one percent of Americans say the conflict has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the February 24 attack.

READ MORE:Has Russia betrayed the 1994 nuke deal guaranteeing Ukrainian sovereignty?

'A risk of nuclear escalation'

Certainly, Russia hasn't taken steps to alleviate concerns. 

RECOMMENDED

Putin issued what appeared to be an ominous threat when he reminded the world in a speech the day he launched "special operation" that his country is “one of the most powerful nuclear states.”

In that context, concern is justified, said Tara Drozdenko, director of the global security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. 

"Whenever you have nuclear-armed nations getting closer to conflict, there’s always a risk of nuclear escalation," she said.

So far, NATO and the Biden administration have been careful not to escalate the situation, Drozdenko said. 

In the recent AP-NORC poll, close to half of Americans say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned that the US might be drawn into a war with Russia. 

Roughly 4 in 10 Americans said they are “somewhat” concerned.

The findings reflect not just anxiety about what seems like a proxy war with Russia, even if the US isn’t directly involved in the conflict, but also the unprecedented saturation coverage of it through traditional news outlets and social media.

READ MORE:Russia could have joined NATO. But why didn't they do it?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients