Türkiye is becoming a strategic energy hub for Europe in the wake of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, according to a new report by a leading German foundation.

Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s confidential report, which was sent to conservative German lawmakers this week, recommended enhanced cooperation between Berlin and Ankara to address energy problems and security challenges.

“In terms of diversifying Germany's energy policy, there are limited alternatives to Russia in the short term,” the report said, but underlined that Türkiye offers “real alternatives,” as European countries are seeking to reduce their dependency on Russia.

The report highlighted Türkiye’s growing role as a strategic energy hub for Europe to bring natural gas from the Caspian Basin, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

According to the report, Iran’s natural gas and oil can also be transported via Türkiye, if talks on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal is successful.

“As the Israel-Türkiye cooperation on energy is now becoming more realistic, Türkiye is emerging as an energy hub,” the report stressed.

Cooperation in security and foreign policy