Abbas tells Blinken of West's 'double standards' over Ukraine, Palestine
Western countries raced to sanction Russia over its assault on Ukraine but have not punished Israel for subjecting Palestinians to "ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination," Palestinian leader Abbas tells US Secretary of State Blinken.
Blinken (L) tells Abbas he wants to revitalise US relations with the Palestine after they collapsed under the administration of former president Donald Trump. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 27, 2022

Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas has criticised the West's "double standards" that he said penalised Russia over its assault on Ukraine while ignoring Israel's "crimes" against the Palestinians.

Abbas voiced his frustration on Sunday to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press briefing with reporters at the Palestinian presidential residence in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"The current events in Europe have shown blatant double standards," he told Blinken.

"Despite the crimes of the Israeli occupation that amounted to ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination... we find no one who is holding Israel responsible for behaving as a state above the law," he said.

Blinken held talks with Abbas on the first full day of a trip that includes a meeting with the foreign ministers of Israel and four Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel.

Blinken told Abbas he wanted to revitalise US relations with Palestine after they collapsed under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

But with its focus on the challenge from China and now Russia's attack on Ukraine, Washington has spent less time overall on Middle East issues.

READ MORE:UN expert slams Israel's practices: This is apartheid

Rebuilding relations

The Palestinian Authority led by Abbas has sparked the ire of Western diplomats in recent weeks because it has not condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Multiple Western diplomatic sources have told the AFP news agency of requests to the PA, a recipient of major European Union donations, to condemn the Russian assault.

Blinken did not raise the Ukraine issue before reporters, or other topics including reopening the US consulate for Palestinians in East Jerusalem, which Trump closed and the Israelis do not want to see reopened.

But he pledged to maintain support for Palestine, pointing to continuing financial aid for development and $500 million provided for humanitarian assistance in the past year.

"The United States is committed to rebuilding our relationship with the Palestinian Authority and with the Palestinian people," he told Abbas.

READ MORE:Is Biden better for Palestinians than Trump?

SOURCE:AFP
