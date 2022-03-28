Monday, March 28, 2022

Ukraine says missile hit west Ukraine oil depot

A missile attack has hit an oil depot in western Ukraine, Rivne's regional governor said, marking the second attack on oil facilities in the region and the latest in a series of such attacks in recent days.

Western Ukraine has not seen ground combat, but missiles have struck oil depots and a military plant in Lviv, a major city close to Poland where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have gone to escape fighting elsewhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested in an interview with Russian journalists released on Sunday that the attacks on oil depots are intended to disrupt the planting season in Ukraine, which is a major grain producer.

UK: Russia's Wagner Group deployed to eastern Ukraine

British military intelligence has said the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, has been deployed to eastern Ukraine.

"They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organisation, to undertake combat operations," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

Turkish president to meet Ukrainian and Russian delegations

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will meet briefly with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their talks on Tuesday.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, the Turkish leader also said that separate telephone calls he has been holding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were progressing in a “positive direction.”

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to begin two days of face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Biden says ‘not walking back’ suggestion Putin should leave power

US President Joe Biden has refused to back down on his weekend declaration in a major speech that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power", arguing that he was voicing personal "outrage."

"I'm not walking anything back... I want to make it clear, I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel -- I make no apologies for my personal feelings," he told reporters at the White House.

Ukraine communications service suffers outage

Ukraine’s national telecommunications provider Ukrtelecom has been knocked almost completely offline, suffering what network monitors called its most severe outage since Russia’s offensive began.

Government officials in Kiev say they are investigating whether a cyberattack is to blame.

The outage began in the morning and persisted into the evening. Alp Toker, director of the London-based monitor Netblocks, said connectivity for Ukrtelecom has collapsed to just 13 percent of pre-conflict levels.

Ukraine's top goal at Türkiye talks is to agree ceasefire with Russia - FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Ukraine's most ambitious goal at talks with Russia in Türkiye this week was to agree a ceasefire.

"The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," he said on national television.

Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region

Russian forces have carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region, the Governor Vitaliy Koval said.

In a short video address posted online, Koval said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give further details.

Russia says it destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

Russia's defence ministry has said its troops destroyed large ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region that it has said were being used to supply Ukrainian troops defending the suburbs of the capital, Kiev.

The ministry said it had hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the last 24 hours.

US brands Russian firm Kaspersky 'security threat'

US regulators have deemed antivirus software maker Kaspersky a "threat to national security," a designation that will restrict its dealings in the United States.

The Federal Communications Commission has added Kaspersky to a threat list -- which blocks paying the firm with certain US government subsidies -- that also includes Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE.

Kaspersky responded to the designation by saying it was imposed "on political grounds". "This decision is not based on any technical assessment of Kaspersky products," the firm added in a statement.

Chechen leader travels to Mariupol: reports

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has arrived in the embattled southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol to raise morale among fighters, Russian media reports have said.

"Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to raise the fighting spirit of our fighters", as well as bringing them extra equipment, Chechnya's National Politics Minister Akhmed Dudayev told state news agency RIA Novosti.Any peace deal must not sell out Ukraine: UK

Any peace deal between Kiev and Moscow must not "sell Ukraine out" and should include provisions to automatically re-trigger sanctions if Russia acts aggressively, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

The minister said that lessons needed to be learned from the "uneasy settlement" reached following the unrest of 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which she said "failed to give Ukraine lasting security".

"Putin just came back for more. That is why we cannot allow him to win from this appalling aggression," she told parliament.

Abramovich, Ukrainian negotiators hit by suspected poisoning - WSJ

Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators have suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kiev, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said. Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the WSJ report added.

However, a US official has said that intelligence suggests the sickening of Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. The US official told Reuters: "The intelligence highly suggests this was environmental," adding: "E.g., not poisoning."

Fate of Mariupol theatre civilians still unknown: councillor

The fate of hundreds of civilians who took refuge in a theatre hit by Russian bombardment in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is still unknown because of poor communications, a city councillor has said.

The theatre, believed to be harbouring more than a thousand people, was destroyed in an attack on March 16. Ukraine has claimed that Russia knew civilians were sheltering in the building.

City councillor Kateryna Sukhomlynova said that the lack of communications and the absence of local authorities in the southeastern city made it almost impossible to find out the civilians' fate.

US deploys 6 Navy aircraft to bolster NATO

The US Pentagon says it is deploying six Navy aircraft that specialise in electronic warfare and about 240 Navy personnel to bolster NATO defences in Eastern Europe.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says the EA-18G “Growler” aircraft based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state were scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem air base in Germany, where they will be stationed.

They are not intended for use in Ukraine, he said.

UN chief calls for ceasefire to allow Ukraine, Russia to broker peace

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Ukraine and Russia to immediately agree to a humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the parties to negotiate an end to the month-long conflict.

Guterres said he is tasking Martin Griffiths, his humanitarian affairs coordinator, to work with Kiev and Moscow on laying the groundwork for a cease-fire.

Griffiths is expected to go to both capitals "as soon as that becomes possible," Guterres said.

Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine will hold fresh rounds of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday as the Russian attack on Ukraine has continued for over a month.

The two-day peace talks, to be held at the presidential Dolmabahce office, are set to start at 0730GMT (10:30AM local time). The talks will be closed to the press, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier today, a private plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul later this evening.

Ukrainian forces retake control of town of Irpin

Ukrainian forces have reportedly seized back full control of Irpin, the town near Kiev which has been one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops, the town's mayor said.

"We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated," Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video post on Telegram.

"We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."

Ukraine troops recapture village outside Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces have recaptured a small village on the outskirts of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, as Kiev's forces mount counterattacks against a stalling Russian operation, AFP news agency reported.

Members of the Ukrainian army were reportedly clearing and securing destroyed homes in the settlement of Malaya Rohan, about five kilometres (three miles) from Kharkiv, after pushing out Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces retake town south of Sumy - US official

The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior US defense official has said.

"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

US proposes $6.9B to aid Ukraine against Russia, bolster NATO

The United States will spend $6.9 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia's offensive and support NATO member countries under a budget proposal President Joe Biden's administration released.

The funds would represent Washington's latest allocation of defence aid after Russia's shock attack, and would be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," the White House said.

Nearly 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol - mayor

Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it, a spokesperson for the city mayor has said.

The spokesperson quoted data from the mayor's office that said about 90 percent of buildings in Mariupol had been damaged and about 40 percent had been destroyed.

More than 100 deaths in Kiev, including 4 children - mayor

There have been more than 100 deaths in the Ukrainian capital Kiev since Russia began its military operation, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

In an address to city councillors of Florence, which is twinned with Kiev, Klitschko said more than 20 corpses could not be identified and four of the victims were children, while another 16 injured children are in hospital.

Rome helping Ukraine with security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about Italy helping to create a system that will give Ukraine security guarantees to protect it from future threats.

"Discussed the course of countering Russian aggression. Thanked for the important defence and humanitarian support. Ukrainian people will remember this," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We appreciate Italy's willingness to join the creation of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

Ukraine puts $565 billion price tag on Russian operation damage

The Ukrainian government has estimated the economic damages and losses from the Russian operation, which has been underway for just over one month, at nearly $565 billion.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Facebook that the $564.9-billion (515.8-billion-euro) estimate includes immediate damage plus expected losses in trade and economic activity.

"It should be noted that every day the numbers change and unfortunately they are increasing," said Svyrydenko, who is also a deputy prime minister.

Putin 'does not appear ready' to compromise on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the offensive in Ukraine, a senior US official said as Ukraine and Russia prepare for their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.