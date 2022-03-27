Iraq has been reportedly building a concrete wall along part of its border with Syria to stop Daesh from infiltrating the country.

In the "first stage" of construction, a wall around "a dozen kilometres (seven miles) long and 3.5 metres (11 feet) high was built in Nineveh province", in the Sinjar area of northwest Iraq, a senior officer requesting anonymity said on Sunday.

Iraq, which shares a more than 600-kilometre long border with Syria, seeks to "put a stop to the infiltration of Daesh members" into its territory, the source added, without specifying how long the wall would eventually run.

Iraq in 2018 said it had begun building a fence along the Syrian border for the same reason.

READ MORE: US-backed YPG 'retakes' Syria's Hasakah prison from Daesh

Insurgency persists