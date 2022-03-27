Just over 100 days after taking power, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats have cleared their first electoral test, with a thumping win in regional polls in the small state of Saarland.

Exit polls on Sunday showed that the centre-left party was on course to grab 43-44 percent of the vote, snatching top spot from former chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party.

CDU is set for a record low of 27 percent, separate estimates published by broadcasters ARD and ZDF showed.

The upset leaves the conservatives, which had controlled the state since 1999, deep in the doldrums while lending momentum to the SPD ahead of similar regional polls this year.

The Social Democrats' regional candidate, Anke Rehlinger, 45, a lawyer who holds the state shotput record is now in pole position to take over as state premier.

Rehlinger, currently in charge of Saarland's economy, had won over locals with her action for victims of de-industrialisation.

Her rival, the incumbent state premier Tobias Hans, 44, had struggled to hang on to support, accused of a wavering stance during the pandemic.

READ MORE:Who is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s first new chancellor in 16 years?