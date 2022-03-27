The United States and Israel are committed to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, as the allies acknowledge differences over negotiations with Tehran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comments in Jerusalem on Sunday alongside his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, who said Israel had "disagreements" with the US about a possible deal to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration believes that "the return to full implementation" of the deal was "the best way to put Iran's programme back in the box that it was..."

Israel's government firmly opposes the terms of the 2015 deal and says re-activating the original deal is insufficient to curb the Iranian threat.

But, Blinken said, "when it comes to the most important element, (Israel and the US) see eye-to-eye. We are both committed, both determined, that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."

Lapid too stressed that Israel will do anything needed to stop an Iranian nuclear programme. "From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed."

