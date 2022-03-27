North Macedonia and Bulgaria have reestablished a commercial air link after 13 years of interruption, as a symbolic trust-building move.

Relations between the two Balkan neighbors have long been strained as the Bulgarians do not recognise a separate Macedonian ethnicity and language, saying the language is actually a Bulgarian dialect.

Sofia has vetoed its smaller neighbor’s plan to start membership talks with the European Union.

A plane belonging to Bulgarian airline GullivAir was the first to land at Skopje international airport on Saturday morning. GullivAir will operate twice a week with a 70-seater ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.

“The Sofia-Skopje (route) now connects the two capitals in just 30 minutes. We believe this (route) has a huge potential, both for tourist and business trips,” Metin Batak, General Manager of Skopje’s airport “TAV Macedonia” said.