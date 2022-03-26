Palestinians have voted in local elections in the occupied West Bank, less than a year after President Mahmoud Abbas called off parliamentary elections that would have likely loosened his party's grip on power.

Most candidates ran as independents on Saturday's elections, though many have ties to Abbas' Fatah party, and the outcomes will largely depend on local dynamics. The resistance group Hamas, which rules Gaza, is boycotting the elections and refusing to hold them in the blockaded enclave.

A first round was held last year December in rural areas, where local politics are dominated by powerful families. Saturday's voting was held in urban areas, where there is more visible opposition to Fatah, but the local elections are unlikely to produce any clear referendum on its leadership.

Of the 102 localities, only 50 saw more than one electoral list compete, according to the Central Elections Commission. Municipal elections were last held in 2017.

Ruhaifah Abdelrahim, a politically independent retired schoolteacher, said she was determined to exercise her right to vote whenever she could.

“People are always demonstrating, always talking... but how are we supposed to change the situation or improve it if there are no elections?” she said after voting at an elementary school.

“Godwilling, there will be parliamentary elections so the people can choose leaders who will serve the country and the nation. People are really suffering from the occupation, from the poor administration and corruption.”

Results on Sunday

A steady stream of voters could be seen outside polling stations in and around the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. A few people waved Fatah flags outside one of them, and a large banner promoting one of the few official Fatah lists hung alongside others advertising independents.

The elections commission said 377,895 people voted, or 52.82 percent of those eligible. Official results are expected on Sunday. The commission is widely respected for being professional and impartial.

The internationally recognised PA administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank in accordance with agreements reached in the 1990s and coordinates with Israel on security, something that is deeply unpopular among Palestinians.

Israel's occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state is well into its sixth decade, with no end in sight. The last serious and substantive peace talks ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Abbas indefinitely postponed the first parliamentary elections in 15 years last April, citing Israel's refusal to say whether it would permit voting in occupied East Jerusalem. At the time, his Fatah party had split into three factions and appeared headed for another defeat.

Hamas won by a landslide in the last parliamentary elections, held in 2006. That exacerbated a long-running rivalry with Fatah, leading to a week of heavy fighting in Gaza that left Hamas in control of the territory. The two sides have been unable to agree on holding elections since then, and Abbas remained in power after his presidential term expired in 2009.