Sunday, March 27, 2022

Erdogan, Putin hold phone call

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russia's Vladimir Putin in a phone call that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed following Moscow's attacks on Ukraine, his office has said in a statement.

It added they agreed the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul. No dates have been given for the meeting.

"Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," his office said in a readout of the call.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status

Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview.

Speaking to a group of Russian journalists via video call, Zelenskyy said Russia's assault had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine.

Russia tells media not to report interview with Zelenskyy

Russia's communications watchdog has told Russian media to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a statement distributed by the watchdog, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said without giving a reason.

Ukraine warns of escalation in fighting around Mariupol

Ukraine has warned of a possible escalation in fighting around the besieged port city of Mariupol after Moscow said it was focusing its military resources on capturing the eastern Donbass region.

"This means a potential or sharp deterioration around Mariupol," an adviser to the head of the President's office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said in a video statement, referring to a Russian statement that it was time for Moscow to focus on Donbass.

"This gives us hope in the area of Kiev, Chernigiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, that we will drive the enemy out of here," Arestovich said.

New Ukraine law limits troop movement reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law restricting the reporting on troop and military equipment movement unless such information has been announced or approved by the military general staff.

The state news agency, Ukrinform, reported that the law calls for potential prison terms of three to eight years for violations.

Kiev: New Ukraine conflict talks start Monday in Türkiye

Ukraine has said a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kiev and Moscow would take place in Türkiye from Monday.

"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Türkiye on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

However, Russia’s chief negotiator said the in-person talks would begin on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Minister: Humanitarian aid for Ukraine is dwindling

The amount of humanitarian aid arriving in Ukraine is beginning to wane, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Iaremenko has said, calling for "more support right now".

Speaking in a cargo warehouse near Warsaw's Chopin airport during a delivery of medical equipment facilitated by charity Direct Relief, Iaremenko said he was grateful to the international community for the relief provided so far.

"For the last week what we see that the level of humanitarian support is a little bit down. We hope that it will be some pause to find new resources and because Russian aggression are increasing...," he told Reuters news agency. "..if you can support, please support right now."

French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo

France’s top diplomat has warned that the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is becoming a “second Aleppo,” the Syrian commercial capital that in 2016 saw widespread Russian-backed destruction.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Doha Forum, a policy conference in Qatar, that Russia’s “siege warfare” against Ukrainian cities should induce “collective guilt.”

“Civilian populations are slaughtered, annihilated, the suffering is horrible,” said a visibly angry Le Drian.

Russia blocks German newspaper's website

Russia has blocked the website of German newspaper Bild, part of its efforts to control the message on Ukraine. Bild editor-in-chief Johannes Boie said the decision “confirms us in our journalistic work for democracy, freedom and human rights.”

Instagram and Facebook were already blocked in Russia after media regulator Roskomnadzor said they were being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers.

Russia has also shut access to foreign media websites, including BBC, Euronews, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.

Deripaska on Biden remarks: Hellish mobilisation underway

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has said US President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a much longer conflict in Ukraine.

Deripaska said he had thought the conflict in Ukraine was "mad" and that it could be stopped three weeks ago through talks.

"But now some sort of hellish ideological mobilisation is underway from all sides," Deripaska said. "That's it: these people are preparing to fight for a few years more."

UN: 3.8 million people flee Ukraine

Over 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's attacks began a month ago, UN figures show, but the flow of refugees has slowed down markedly.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 3,821,049 Ukrainians had fled the country — an increase of 48,450 from Saturday's figures. Around 90 percent of them are women and children, it added.

Ukraine's refugee crisis is Europe's worst since World War II. In total, more than 10 million people are now thought to have fled their homes, including nearly 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

Ukrainian civilian death toll reaches 1,119

The United Nations human rights office has said 1,119 civilians had so far been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine.

Some 15 girls and 32 boys, as well 52 children whose sex is as yet unknown, were among the dead, the United Nations said in a statement; it covered the period between when the conflict began on February 24 and midnight on March 26.

Most of the civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes. The true casualty figures are expected to be considerably higher.

Macron warns against 'escalation' after Biden remarks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for restraint in both words and actions, after US President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher" and said he should not remain in power.

"I wouldn't use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin," Macron said on France 3 TV channel. He said he would speak to Putin in the next two days to organise the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

The French leader told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means."

We want to stop the war that Russia has launched in Ukraine without escalation — that's the objective...If this is what we want to do, we should not escalate things — neither with words nor actions. - French President Emmanuel Macron

Kiev: Referendum in occupied land would have no legal basis

Ukraine has said Russia holding a referendum in occupied Ukrainian territory would have no legal basis and would face a strong response from the international community, deepening its global isolation.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, its local leader was quoted as saying.

"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

US 'does not have policy' of Russia regime change

The US envoy to NATO has said the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, in the latest effort to clarify President Joe Biden's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"The US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop," Julianne Smith told CNN's "State of the Union" programme.

Smith said Biden's remarks sought to underscore that the international community cannot empower Putin in Ukraine or pursue more acts of aggression.

Pope Francis condemns 'senseless war' in Ukraine

Pope Francis has condemned the "cruel and senseless war" in Ukraine, where "barbarous" acts were "destroying the future".

"More than a month has gone by since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, of the beginning of this cruel and senseless war," the pope said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

"War does not devastate the present only, but the future of a society as well," he said, pointing to the fact that one in two Ukrainian children have been displaced.

Polish TV holds global charity telethon for Ukraine

British artists Fatboy Slim and Craig David are among the music stars taking part in an English-language charity telethon for Ukraine being organised on Sunday by Polish state channel TVP.

The "Save Ukraine #StopWar" programme, which will also include Ukrainian footballing legend Andriy Shevchenko, is being broadcast to more than 20 countries, TVP World said in a statement. The two-hour show will start at 1530 GMT.

"Money will be raised for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.

Ukraine claims 16,600 Russian soldiers killed

Some 16,600 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the conflict, the Ukrainian military has said. On March 25, Russia, however, put the number at 1,351.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 121 Russian aircraft, 127 helicopters, 582 tanks, 1,664 armoured carriers, 294 cannons, 93 rocket launcher systems, and 52 air defence systems since February 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces lost 1,144 vehicles, seven light speedboats, 73 fuel vehicles, and 56 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it added.

Ukraine urges boycott of French retailer Auchan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a global boycott of French retail giant Auchan, whose CEO has defended a decision to remain in Russia citing the need to keep staff employed.

"Apparently, job losses in Russia are more important than the loss of life in Ukraine. If Auchan ignores 139 Ukrainian children murdered during this month of Russian invasion, let us ignore Auchan and all their products," he wrote on Twitter.