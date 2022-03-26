WORLD
4 MIN READ
All 132 people aboard crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead
While no cause has yet been determined for the crash, online tracking data showed the jet rapidly dropped from an altitude of about 8,900 to 2,400 metres in just over a minute.
All 132 people aboard crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead
Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder. / Reuters
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 26, 2022

All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country's civil aviation authority has said.

"All 123 passengers and nine crew members of flight MU5735 of China Eastern airlines have been killed on board on March 21," Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director-general of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference on Saturday.

"The identity of 120 victims has been determined by DNA identification."

After the announcement, Hu and the assembled journalists stood to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the tragedy.

Dozens of victims' relatives had been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday's disaster near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.

READ MORE:Plane with 132 people on board crashes in China

Cause unknown

While no cause has yet been determined, online tracking data showed the plane rapidly dropped from an altitude of about 8,900 to 2,400 metres in just over a minute.

RECOMMENDED

Aviation officials previously confirmed they had found a black box they believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, which should provide important clues to the cause of the crash.

The jet, a Boeing 737-800, was equipped with two recorders: one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data, and the other a cockpit voice recorder. Rescuers are still looking for the other recorder.

The cause has mystified aviation authorities, who have scoured the site's rugged terrain for clues as to what sparked China's deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

China Eastern had earlier said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, had met all airworthiness requirements pre-flight.

Following the incident, the company launched a safety overhaul, grounding all 223 of its Boeing 737-800 aeroplanes for checks.

The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.

A notice from the State Council and Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday called for industries across the board to "rectify potential safety hazards".

The crash affects the return for Boeing's 737 MAX in China, the last big market where the US planemaker is still awaiting approval to resume flying following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a combined 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

READ MORE:No survivors found in wreckage of China Eastern plane crash

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide