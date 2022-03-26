All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country's civil aviation authority has said.

"All 123 passengers and nine crew members of flight MU5735 of China Eastern airlines have been killed on board on March 21," Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director-general of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference on Saturday.

"The identity of 120 victims has been determined by DNA identification."

After the announcement, Hu and the assembled journalists stood to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the tragedy.

Dozens of victims' relatives had been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday's disaster near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.

Cause unknown

While no cause has yet been determined, online tracking data showed the plane rapidly dropped from an altitude of about 8,900 to 2,400 metres in just over a minute.