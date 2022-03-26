The Saudi-led coalition has launched air strikes "against sources of threat in Sanaa and Hodeida" following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the kingdom, the official Saudi news agency SPA said.

"The military operation will continue until its objectives are achieved," the coalition said early Saturday in a statement quoted by SPA.

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot on Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom. It was the rebels' highest-profile assault yet, though Saudi authorities pledged the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

Prior to the retaliatory attack, the Saudi-led coalition said "Our goal is to protect global energy sources from hostile attacks and ensure supply chains," according to Al Arabiya.

The attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days, the North Jiddah Bulk Plant that sits just southeast of the city's international airport and is a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. No injuries were reported in the attack.

The publicly traded Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, did not respond to a request for comment. Saudi authorities acknowledged a "hostile operation" by the Houthis targeting the depot with a missile.

READ MORE:Explained: The implications of UN's recognition of Houthis as terrorists

'Attack on global economy'

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital of Sanaa in September 2014. The kingdom, which entered the war in 2015, has been internationally criticised for its airstrikes that have killed scores of civilians - something the Houthis point to as they launch drones, missiles and mortars into the kingdom.