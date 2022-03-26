Saturday, March 26, 2022

Biden can't decide who'll be in power in Russia — Kremlin

The Kremlin dismissed a remark by US President Biden that Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."

Peskov did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for reaction to the White House clarification.

5,208 people were evacuated from Ukraine

A total of 5,208 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, a senior official said, fewer than the 7,331 who managed to escape the previous day.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 4,331 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.

Ukraine recaptures town near Russia border

Ukraine has said its forces had recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns to fall under Moscow's control in its month-long aggression.

"The city of Trostianets in the Sumy region has been liberated from Russian occupation troops," the Ukrainian defence ministry announced on social media citing the 93rd Brigade.

"The Russian army fled Trostianets leaving behind weapons, equipment and ammunition," the defence ministry statement said.

US has no objections war-plane transfer - Ukraine

Ukraine has said that the US does not object to the transfer of war planes to Kiev to help it fend off the Russian aggression after the Pentagon previously rejected an offer from Poland.

Officials in Washington "have no objections to the transfer of aircrafts. As far as we can conclude, the ball is now on the Polish side. We will look further into this matter in our conversations with Polish colleagues", Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in written comments to AFP.

"Ukraine is in a critical need for more combat aircraft," Kuleba said in the comments, saying Kiev needed them to "strike a balance in the sky" and prevent Russia from "killing more civilians".

Biden: Putin cannot remain in power

US President Joe Biden has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" and called the conflict in Ukraine a "strategic failure" for Moscow, in a major speech in Warsaw.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," he said of Putin. He added that the world must prepare for a "long fight ahead". "We stand with you," he told Ukrainians.

Addressing ordinary Russians, he said that they were "not our enemy" and urged them to blame Putin for the heavy economic sanctions imposed by the West. He also warned Russia not to move on an "inch" of NATO territory.

White House: Biden not calling for Russia regime change

Joe Biden is not seeking "regime change" in Russia, the White House has said, after the US president declared that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region," a White House official said. "He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Kremlin's chief spokesperson dismissed Biden's remark. "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians," Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

US to provide $100M in civilian security assistance to Ukraine

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."

Ukraine forces 'recaptured town' near Russia border

Ukraine has said its forces have recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns to fall under Moscow's control in its month-long campaign.

"The city of Trostianets in the Sumy region has been liberated...," the Ukrainian defence ministry announced on social media citing the 93rd Brigade. "The Russian army fled Trostianets leaving behind weapons, equipment and ammunition."

It published images showing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among heavily damaged buildings, and what appeared to be abandoned Russian military equipment along with a signpost to the town.

Half of Ukrainians 'ready to take up arms'

Nearly half of Ukrainians aged 18-55 are ready to fight to defend their country against Russia, a poll conducted by a Norwegian research centre suggested.

Around 70 percent of men and 30 percent of women said they were willing to take up arms, according to the survey carried out by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo (Prio) with the help of local pollsters Info Sapiens.

The latter questioned more than 1,000 Ukrainians considered of age to defend their country, half of them men and half women, in an attempt to create a representative sample.

Britain seizes two of Russian billionaire's jets

Britain has seized two jet aircraft belonging to Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler as Western governments seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin by targeting the luxury lifestyles of his closest supporters.

Treasury Secretary Grant Shapps said the two aircraft would be detained “indefinitely”. The Times of London described the aircraft as a $45 million Bombardier Global 6500 and a $13 million Cessna Citation Latitude.

“Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die,” Shapps said on Twitter.

Irpin residents evacuated from the city

Several Irpin residents have been evacuated from the city to Kiev. Ukrainian rescuers carried the injured from ambulances and helped other residents walk out.

Some of them have spent several days in basements under heavy bombardment of the city.

Residents and volunteers said Irpin had been completed destroyed with multi-story and private houses on fire.

Official: Five wounded in strikes on west Ukraine city Lviv

Two rocket strikes have hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, wounding at least five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy has said. Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.

Plumes of thick smoke could be seen in the city centre. The mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said in a later post "an industrial facility where fuel is stored caught fire" but no residential buildings were damaged.

Lviv had been largely untouched by violence, rendering it a key hub for refugees. The city is just 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the border with Poland, where US President Joe Biden is visiting.

Russia occupies Chernobyl staff town, Kiev says

The Russian army has taken control of the town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and captured the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials have said.

"Russian occupiers have invaded Slavutych and occupied the municipal hospital," the military administration of the Kiev region, which includes the town, wrote on Telegram. Some 25,000 people live in the town 160 kilometres (99 miles) north of the capita.

Residents took to the streets, carrying a large blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and heading towards the hospital, the administration said, adding that Russian forces fired into the air and threw stun grenades into the crowd.

Biden calls Putin 'a butcher' while meeting refugees

US President Joe Biden has called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "butcher" while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Asked what he thought of Putin after meeting refugees, Biden said: "He's a butcher."

Biden also lauded the spirit and resolve of Ukrainian refugees. “What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit,” Biden told reporters after his conversations with them.

Russia was quick to hit back. Biden's comments narrow the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, TASS news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying.

Biden 'not sure' if Russia has changed strategy in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he is not sure that Russia has changed its strategy in Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely "liberate" the breakaway eastern Donbass region.

"I am not sure they have," Biden said when asked by a reporter if Russia had changed its strategy.

Polish leader asks Biden about speeding up military purchases

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw he had asked about the possibility of speeding up military purchases.

Duda said he was referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks.

Mayor: Russian advance preventing Chernigiv evacuations

The mayor of Chernigiv has said the advance of Russian troops means that large-scale evacuations from the town are no longer possible. He said 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated.

"City officials can no longer arrange humanitarian corridors or evacuate the wounded," Chernigiv mayor Vladislav Atroshenko told reporters, adding that a pedestrian crossing leaving the city was under "constant" attack from Russian troops.

"We are deciding on how to get the seriously injured out by any means. We can't operate on them locally," he said. He said over 200 civilians have been killed in the northern Ukrainian town.

Georgia's breakaway region sends troops to help Russia

Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has sent troops to Ukraine to "help protect Russia", its leader has said.

"Our guys are going to fulfil their military duty with a proudly raised banner," the leader of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Telegram. He said the troops were "on fire."

"They understand perfectly that they are going to defend Russia, they are going to defend Ossetia too," Bibilov said. He did not say how many troops had been deployed but posted a video showing several buses and trucks on the move.

German states outlaw display of Russia's 'Z' symbol

Two German states say they have outlawed public displays of the "Z" symbol used by the Russian army in attacks on Ukraine.

Anyone who brandishes the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Vladimir Putin's aggression could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.

"It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol 'Z' could be used in our country to condone this crime," said Lower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius.

UK urged to accept more Ukrainian refugees

Thousands of people have rallied in the UK capital in solidarity with Ukraine, as London's mayor stepped up criticism of the government's response to the refugee crisis.

Following a call from the mayor Sadiq Khan for a demonstration of "solidarity with Ukraine", crowds marched through the city centre to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon vigil and speeches.

"We want the people of Ukraine to know that in their darkest hour, they are not alone," Khan told Sky News.

The Labour mayor said he was "embarrassed" by the Ukrainian refugee policies of Britain when speaking to political leaders in European countries, which are accepting far more and quicker.

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Joe Biden has met two Ukrainian ministers in Poland in the first face-to-face talks between the US president and top Kiev officials since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on February 24.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov made a rare trip out of Ukraine in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fightback against Russian forces.

At the Warsaw venue, Biden could be seen seated at a long table between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, an AFP reporter said. Blinken and Austin pledged support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, and economic needs.

Biden: NATO article 5 is 'sacred commitment' for US

The US has a "sacred commitment" to the NATO military alliance's collective defence, US President Joe Biden has told his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during a visit to Warsaw.

"You can count on that...For your freedom and ours," he told Duda, who said that Poles were feeling a "great sense of threat" as a result of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Kiev mayor cancels Sunday curfew

The mayor of Ukraine's capital has cancelled a curfew he had announced just hours earlier for the next day without providing further explanation. "New information from the military command: the Kiev curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.

The usual overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) to 07:00 am (0500 GMT) would hold but people would "be able to freely move around Kiev on Sunday during the day", he added.

On Saturday morning, Klitschko had said a fresh curfew would be imposed on the capital from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

Ukraine minister says got more US security assurances

Ukraine has received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation, its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We did receive additional promises from the United States on how our defence co-operation will evolve," Kuleba told reporters.

Russia says not planning to call up reserves