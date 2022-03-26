The United States has called for tougher international sanctions against North Korea at the UN Security Council, accusing Pyongyang of "increasingly dangerous provocations" after it test-fired its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The United States calls on all member states to fully implement the existing Security Council resolutions," US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday during the meeting convened to discuss North Korea.

"Because of DPRK's increasingly dangerous provocations, the United States will be introducing a... Security Council resolution to update and strengthen the sanctions regime" that was adopted in December 2017, she said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

At the time "the council decided we would take further action in the event of a DPRK ICBM launch," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"This is precisely what happened. So now is the time to take that action."

The unanimously adopted text was voted on a month after Pyongyang fired its last previous intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-15, which was deemed powerful enough to reach the continental United States.

Following Friday's meeting, a group of 15 nations including permanent Security Council members Britain, France and the US -- but minus China and Russia -- released a joint statement condemning Pyongyang's latest launch "in the strongest terms" and warning it "poses a threat" to the entire international community.

"The DPRK is demonstrating its determination to continue advancing its weapons program as it escalates its provocative behavior -- and yet the Council has remained silent," said the countries, which include non-permanent Security Council members Brazil, Ireland and Norway, as well as Germany, Japan and South Korea.

READ MORE:US slaps new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test