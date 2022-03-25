he US has confirmed that it has cancelled talks in Doha with the Taliban over the hardline groups’ decision to cancel secondary education for Afghan girls.

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday that the Taliban’s decision is a “potential turning point in our engagement” with Afghanistan’s de facto rulers.

“For the sake of Afghanistan's future, and the Taliban's relations with the international community, we urge the Taliban to live up to their commitments and to their people,” she said on a conference call.

“We also stand with Afghan girls and their families who see education as a path to realising their full potential,” she added.

The diplomatic row comes after Afghanistan's educational institutions re-opened on Wednesday with girls who were to begin education beyond the sixth grade told by the Taliban to remain home.

The Taliban returned to power after 20 years of war, ultimately ousting by force the internationally-recognised government as NATO-led forces that supported it withdrew.

The decision to curtail girls' education comes a little more than one week before a major international donor conference, which the UN had hoped would lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid being pledged.

'Major setback'