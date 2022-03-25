Gilbert Houngbo, the former prime minister of Togo, has been elected the next head of the International Labour Organization, and will become the first African to lead the UN agency.

After two rounds of voting, the ILO's governing body on Friday elected the 61-year-old to succeed British trade unionist Guy Ryder, who steps down at the end of September, after 10 years in the job.

"You have made history," Houngbo told the governing body after the election.

"I am deeply and absolutely honoured to be the first representative of the African region to be selected to lead the ILO after 103 years."

Houngbo was chosen from among five candidates and had been seen in a strong position after the African Union threw its weight behind him.

His opponents in the race were former French labour minister Muriel Penicaud, South Korea's ex-foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha, South African entrepreneur Mthunzi Mdwaba, and ILO deputy Greg Vines of Australia.

READ MORE: How has the UN fared in its gender equality goal?