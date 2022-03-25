The United States has announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against civilians following last year's coup.

"Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime's rule," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Friday.

"Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression."

The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that Myanmar's military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

The sanctions target two military commanders, an infantry division as well as three businessmen and four businesses.

Britain sanctioned Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Air Force Htun Aung and a company that supports the air force, along with Belarusian Honorary Consul Aung Moe Myint and his company.

They also joined Washington in sanctioning a businessman and his company that the countries said trafficked arms.

READ MORE:US declares Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims