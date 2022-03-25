Australian journalist Cheng Lei will face trial in China next week on charges of supplying state secrets, two years after she was detained by Beijing authorities.

She will be tried in the Beijing No 2 People's Intermediate Court at 9:00 am local (0100 GMT) next Thursday, sources who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter said on Friday.

Cheng Lei disappeared in August 2020 and was formally arrested for "illegally supplying state secrets overseas" in February last year.

The mother of two was a familiar face on state broadcaster CGTN's English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.

Two people close to the case confirmed to Australian broadcaster ABC that Cheng is due to be tried next Thursday in a Beijing court.

It is unlikely Australian diplomats will be permitted to observe the trial, the report said.

