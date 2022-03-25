Are you a data entry worker who happens to be religious, likes watching TV and lives in a town?

Then you might just be the most boring type of person in the world – at least, that’s according to researchers from the University of Essex in a peer-reviewed study published in the March issue of the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

To deduce what kind of people induce boredom, researchers asked nearly 500 volunteers to rate the most typically mind-numbing traits, jobs and hobbies for the study titled “Boring People: Stereotype Characteristics, Interpersonal Attributions, and Social Reactions.”

Occupation-wise, respondents ranked data analysis, accounting, tax/insurance, cleaning and banking among the most boring jobs. Meanwhile, jobs in the performing arts, science, health, teaching and journalism were viewed as the most exciting lines of work.

Respondents listed the most boring hobbies as sleeping, religion, watching TV, observing animals, and mathematics.

Boring people were also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns.

Led by the Department of Psychology’s Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg, the research revealed that stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions.

Launching the study to explore the stigma of perceived boredom, Van Tilburg said “the irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts.”