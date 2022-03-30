As the Ukraine-Russia conflict unfolds and war looms over Europe, the consequences are far-reaching, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region is not spared.

As ASEAN is invariably touted as the most successful regional project after the European Union, its reaction to crises is more often than not under international scrutiny.

Compared with the European Union and other Western countries, ASEAN member states expressed concern at the state level to various degrees. Likewise, the United Nations General Assembly vote, during an emergency session condemning Russia’s aggression, demonstrated divisions among ASEAN countries. Only Vietnam and Laos abstained, while others supported the resolution.

The first joint ASEAN statement highlights the importance of the foundations of international law, peace and security, which remain crucial to the state’s sovereignty.

Released a few days after the start of Russia’s operation in Ukraine, it reads: “We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make the utmost effort to pursue dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means, to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution in accordance with the international laws, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia."

It is worth analysing the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), which is one of the bloc’s recipes for peace, with the fundamental principles being “settlement of differences or disputes by peaceful means” and the “renunciation of the threat or use of force.”

In hindsight, the threat of external intervention had always been the primary concern of ASEAN member states.

ASEAN itself was established in 1967 at the peak of communism and was committed to projecting the Southeast Asia region as a neutral zone.

Even today, in a period of heightened competition between the United States and China, ASEAN has consistently maintained that the bloc remains neutral.

The TAC, thus far, has enabled countries to keep conflicts under control and reduce mutual distrust. Since the TAC has been in place, the region is yet to see any severe incident threatening regional peace and stability.

This explains, in part, East Asia peace, which denotes the experience of an extraordinary period of peace that the region has enjoyed since the 1980s. This is also why the TAC template is seen as an appropriate tool to be employed in governing ASEAN relations with extra-regional countries, either as dialogue partners such as Russia, development partners or observers.

In fact, the most recent upcoming admissions, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, also need to sign the TAC.