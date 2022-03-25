Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, India's Foreign Ministry has said after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties.

Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters news agency on Friday, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.

Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday.

Footage from Reuters news agency partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defence facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.

