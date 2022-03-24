Former US president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party leaders and others alleging they falsely accused him of colluding with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

"In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot –- one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation's democracy," the complaint filed in a federal court in Florida said on Thursday.

"Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," it said. "They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J Trump."

"The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme –– falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources –– are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison," the complaint added.

Besides Clinton, other named defendants include the Democratic National Committee, John Podesta, who served as chairman of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, and former FBI Director James Comey.

Also named as a defendant was Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who produced a dossier ahead of the election containing allegedly compromising information about Trump.

Trump seeking jury trial