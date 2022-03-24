TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT to hold two-day digital journalism workshop for youngsters in Vienna
The March 26-27 workshop will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.
TRT to hold two-day digital journalism workshop for youngsters in Vienna
Over 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions have benefited from the workshops, which began in 2017. / TRTWorld
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 24, 2022

TRT's Journalism for Juniors team will hold a digital journalism workshop for over 50 young Turkish candidates in Austria's Vienna on March 26 and March 27.

The workshop will be organised at Vienna International Maarif Foundation Education Centre with the cooperation of Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The session will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.

Such workshops have been organised since 2017 under TRT's Journalism for Juniors (J4J) Project, an initiative in line with TRT's human-centred journalism and broadcasting approach.

This award winning project is the first of its kind launched by a global media network. The objective is to help young people realise their ability to drive change and use the power of digital media to uplift human values.

RECOMMENDED

As part of the programme, the Journalism for Juniors team — which features volunteers as well as experienced TRT journalists — train youngsters in the basics of journalism, written and oral storytelling, and video shooting and editing on mobile devices.

Workshops have been conducted at over 30 educational institutions in Türkiye and abroad, benefitting more than 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions, especially those in a disadvantaged position. 

READ MORE:TRT World Citizen’s “Journalism for Juniors – J4J” in Collaboration with TİKA Empowers Afghan Youth

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO