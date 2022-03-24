TRT's Journalism for Juniors team will hold a digital journalism workshop for over 50 young Turkish candidates in Austria's Vienna on March 26 and March 27.

The workshop will be organised at Vienna International Maarif Foundation Education Centre with the cooperation of Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The session will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.

Such workshops have been organised since 2017 under TRT's Journalism for Juniors (J4J) Project, an initiative in line with TRT's human-centred journalism and broadcasting approach.

This award winning project is the first of its kind launched by a global media network. The objective is to help young people realise their ability to drive change and use the power of digital media to uplift human values.