The United States has plans to accept up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine, after a month of Russian attacks touched off Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.

US President Joe Biden's administration said in a statement on Thursday it would use "the full range of legal pathways," including the refugee resettlement programme, for Ukrainians seeking to come to the United States.

Biden administration will also utilise family-based visas or another temporary process known as "humanitarian parole."

The announcement coincided with Biden's meeting with European leaders in Brussels to coordinate the Western response to the crisis.

More than 3.6 million people have fled since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on February 24, according to the United Nations.

READ MORE: Ukraine refugees: where are they fleeing to?

'Burden sharing'