Perhaps there is no other Muslim ruler after Prophet Muhammad and his four companions who has provoked admiration as great as that of famous Abbasid Caliph Harun Rashid.

On March 24, exactly 1213 years ago, Rashid left the world, leaving behind a towering legacy of good governance and the seeds of the Muslim revolution that inspired Europe to come out of intellectual darkness from the 14th Century onwards.

During the years leading up to the collapse of the Roman Empire in 476 AD, Europe was plagued by the age of decadence, which was followed by centuries of intellectual rot.

But the medieval city of Baghdad symbolised hope and became a guiding light for humanity. Under Rashid's reign, intellectual powerhouses like the “House of Wisdom” (Bayt al-Hikmah) came into being, hosting the greatest philosophers, polymaths, poets, mathematicians and astrologers from around the world and from different faiths such as Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Zoroastrianism.

Their works later inspired European minds and provided the much-needed spark for Europe's Renaissance.

Rashid was the fifth Abbasid Caliph. He ruled from 786 to 809 AD, an era that is traditionally regarded as the beginning of the Islamic Golden Age.

Talking to TRT World, Professor Nahide Bozkurt of Ankara University says Rashid was "among the most splendiferous caliphs of Islamic History."

Bozkurt, who specialises in the history of Islam, adds that Rashid is also known as the top caliph of the Islamic Golden Age in Western literature.

“It is known that one of the main information sources of the West’s enlightenment period were Islamic scholars, and its roots can be found in Harun Al-Rashid’s term,” she says.

According to another historian, Professor Adem Apak of Uludag University, “Harun Al-Rashid was raised to become a wise head of state" as he was trained by the best minds of his time.

“Khabib Zeyyat taught him how to read the Holy Quran, Ali Hamza Al-Kisai trained him in syntax. Imam Malik also lectured Harun Al-Rashid on the hadith and Islamic Law,” Apak adds.

Investing in intellectual knowledge and building a peaceful society were key features that defined the fifth Abbasid Caliph's rule. Bozkurt says the caliph encouraged meritocracy and didn't much care about the religious or ethnic backgrounds of scholars and philosophers he invited to his kingdom.

“His administration was structured based on knowledge and talent. Harun Al-Rashid had Christian viziers, doctors and even Zoroastrians working with him without any kind of discrimination, contrary to the Omayyads. There was respect for science and human beings,” Bozkurt tells TRT World.

Paving the way for science

The Abbasids, on the other hand, moved towards establishing institutions rather than focusing only on conquests. They created large cities, and Baghdad became a symbol of their cultural advancement. Founded in 756 AD, Baghdad became the most populous city in the world 30 years later, with 800,000 inhabitants, according to the estimates.