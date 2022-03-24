Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military offensive in Ukraine has found unlikely support from a reactionary online group banned by the Kremlin for its toxic blend of misogyny, racism and homophobia.

The show of solidarity by ‘Male State’— designated as an extremist organisation by a Russian court last year — comes amid the Kremlin’s war propaganda machine working full steam to drum up support for the incursion which has left the country divided.

The Male State has continued to find a way to thrive and add new recruits to their cause despite the ban, primarily relying on the messaging app Telegram, where it amplifies its content on various channels.

“They look and behave as a self-isolated group,” Alexander Verkhovsky told TRT World.

Director of the SOVA Centre, an NGO monitoring nationalism and xenophobia in Russia, Verkhovsky emphasised that the group’s autonomy from the state and that its supporters inside Russia are anonymous.

Since the conflict began, members of this loose-knit cluster of ultranationalists have been boosting Russia’s attack by spreading misinformation and vitriolic hate speech on the Russian platform. Many members’ avatars have been adorned with the “Z” insignia, which has become a pro-war symbol in support of the Russian military.

According to open-source intelligence sleuths Bellingcat, the movement has used several Nazi-adjacent terms and hate symbols in reference to Ukraine.

Upon identifying Male State channels and chats on Telegram, Bellingcat journalist and researcher Michael Colborne found the numerical code ‘1488’ and ‘Untermensch’ (a word Nazis applied to those they saw as inferior) were deployed by its members to describe Ukrainians.

One of the channels posted a video of a fighter giving a Nazi salute from Task Force Rusich, a neo-Nazi Russian military unit.

And their hate speech goes all the way to the top, with anti-Semitic slurs being directed against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.

Created two weeks prior to the invasion, a Male State channel with over 10,000 subscribers called Shvabra (‘Mop’) claimed on February 25 that an attack on Zelensky and his associates in Kiev would be seen as a “solution of the Ukrainian question” – a euphemism with obvious parallels to the Nazi’s “final solution” to the “Jewish question."

Some have demanded military tribunals, and gone further in calling for the murder of Ukrainian leaders and public figures.

“It’s a shame that the last time we’ll see you…,” went another post on Shvabra the day after the incursion began, and added that Zelensky “will be at a Russian military tribunal, preferably with a noose around your neck”.

The group has also urged its followers to share information on Russia’s so-called domestic enemies, to the point where a Kollaborant (‘Collaborator’) Telegram channel was set up and amassed over 30,000 subscribers in less than a week before it was shut down.

Ideological scaffolding

Male State was founded by Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a fitness instructor and blogger, in 2016 on the Russian equivalent of Facebook, VKontakte (VK).

The group gained visibility after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when Pozdnyakov launched a campaign of collecting “compromising” photos of Russian women seen with foreigners during the tournament to publicly shame and harass them, ostensibly in the name of preserving Russia’s traditional morals and values.

Jessica Valisa, PhD candidate at the University of Otago, told TRT World that the group’s discourse is completely in line with that of the ‘manosphere’ or ‘incel’ [involuntary celibate] community online, which promote anti-feminist and sexist beliefs, and in extreme cases, espouse violence against women.

Valisa, who specialises in pro-Russian digital media and the mainstreaming of far-right ideas online, calls Male State the “first full-fledged Russian incel group” within the Russian rightwing ecosystem.

While misogyny is a central tenet of its worldview, the community’s ideological core evolved into an idea they outlined as “national patriarchy”, which calls for the abolishment of gender equality and restoration of male dominance. Anyone deemed an opponent to it is targeted with vicious trolling, harassment and violence.

And so, the agents of degeneracy and decay gnawing at the Russian nation included not just feminism, but those promoting homosexuality and race-mixing.

Yet the belief of ideas like feminism harbouring social decadence (and by extension, Western devices to weaken Russia) are far from marginal. In fact, they are already normalised and “officially endorsed and propagated by mainstream Russian official discourse,” Valisa noted.