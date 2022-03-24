As Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, posing a serious threat to thousands of Turkish people living in the embattled country, Türkiye was quick to formulate an evacuation plan.

The Turkish Ambassador to Romania, Fusun Aramaz, spoke to TRT World about the evacuation process and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ effort in ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The ambassador explained that “immediately after the attack on Ukraine” a Coordination and Support Centre was set up within the Ministry to coordinate the safe passage for all Turkish citizens in Ukraine to reach Türkiye.

“More than 5,000 people, most of them Turkish citizens and their families, have been evacuated from Ukraine via Romania,” Aramaz told TRT World, calling the repatriation operations “exemplary.”

The centre has been working alongside Türkiye’s Embassy in Kiev and Consulate General in Odesa, as well as in cooperation with Türkiye’s representations in neighbouring countries.

Aramaz said the Embassy’s personnel have been actively involved in the field, especially in the Siret and Iseacca border gates.

“Following the big evacuations by train carried out by our Embassy in Kiev we had a couple of thousand Turkish citizens leaving Ukraine from Chernivtsi with buses and reaching the Siret border crossing in Romania in two days,” said Aramaz.

More than 3.62 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Russia began its attacks last month – with a large number fleeing to Poland and Romania in particular.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said more than 2.14 million people have fled to Poland and 555,021 to Romania.

In total, Türkiye has evacuated 15,196 citizens since the start of Russia's attacks in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a Twitter post last week.

READ MORE: Ukraine refugees: where are they fleeing to?

Siret border crossing

The Romania–Ukraine border consists of both a land and maritime boundary at a total length of 613.8 kilometres.

Over the past few weeks a number of volunteers have been seen distributing food and water to refugees waiting in frigid weather and snow conditions at the Porubne Border Crossing Point in Siret.

Several ambulances have also been dispatched to the area to provide emergency aid as the border crossings continue.

“A team from our Embassy has been facilitating the border crossing of Turkish people at Siret from the very first day of the crisis with the swift assistance and flexible attitude of the border authorities,” said Aramaz.

The ambassador said the ministry arranged a shelter for evacuees as a transit point to provide rest and food on March 2-3 with assistance from The Association of Turkish Businessmen (TIAD), Maarif School and dozens of volunteers from the Turkish community in Bucharest.

During this time, Turkish Airlines organised seven special flights for the repatriation of the people who have fled.