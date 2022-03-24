France has long been the land of rebellions and profound political transformations since the 1789 Revolution, which not only ousted the country’s monarchy but also inspired many nations around the world to establish their own nation-states based on popular mandate.

The French Revolution was also crucial for the emergence of the new political terminology of the ‘left’ and ‘right’ that defined different political affiliations based on the sitting order in the National Assembly.

Pro-monarchy deputies, sitting down to the right of the King’s chair, were called right-wing while anti-monarchy parliamentarians, who chose to take up positions on the left side of the assembly, became leftists. In time, the left came to be usually associated with forces defending change while the right is seen as the conservative defender of political status quo.

But in current France, the birthplace of the left-right division, the left is at a loss on how to transform the country and give hope for change in the face of rising far-right and the dominance of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist populist policies as the April presidential elections are approaching.

Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liège in Belgium, has no surprises about the French left’s declining pattern because he thinks that “France is fundamentally rather a conservative country. Therefore, the left has never been strong in France.”

Ten years after the French Revolution, Napoleon Bonaparte, a general, became the country’s de facto leader and later declared himself the emperor. During WWII, under Nazi occupation, another general, Charles de Gaulle, emerged as the leading French resistance leader. After the war, de Gaulle also dominated the country’s political landscape as a conservative president.

Due to the political weakness of the left, even when they came to power, “they are doomed to disappoint and to apply the most centrist and more right-wing programmes,” Gemenne tells TRT World, giving the example of Francois Hollande, the former Socialist leader.

“Many voters of the left are really kind of disappointed with the presidency of Hollande and consider that he betrayed the values of the left,” says the political scientist, leading many leftists to think that the Socialist Party is not a real left. Hollande’s right-wing domestic policies after the 2015 terrorist attacks alienated many leftists as corruption scandals rocked his presidency.

Under the neo-liberal order, the Socialist Party’s increasing ties with pro-business circles have also alienated many traditional voters of the party, according to Murat Yigit, an academic at the Istanbul Commerce University, who was educated in France.

Prior to Hollande's presidency, in 2011, “the Socialists even considered that they could nominate Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former IMF president, as their presidential candidate,” Yigit tells TRT World. Many leftists usually find IMF policies incompatible with their political views. Strauss-Kahn withdrew from the race after a sex scandal.

Beyond all measures, Hollande’s failed presidency became a markstone for the collapse of the party, leading many leftists to either back Macron or move to the extreme left, according to Gemenne. This political scene left the Socialist Party in limbo, making the left more divided than ever, he adds.

Macron factor

Macron, a senior adviser to Hollande and the minister of finance under the previous Socialist government, was a former Socialist Party member whose defection from the party and move to the centre in 2016 also damaged the left’s prospects in a great deal.

“What is interesting is that Macron himself comes from the left. But what Macron did was basically completely dismantle the Socialist Party,” Gemenne observes, referring to the French politician’s move to form a centralist bloc to face the strengthening far-right.

With the Socialists’ political base being badly weakened, “there is no blank space left on the left because in France the left has been always organised around the Socialist Party until now”, according to the professor.

But what happened to the large base of the Socialist Party?

“Certainly, part of them is being taken over by Macron himself and another part is being taken over by the extreme left. If you look at the manifesto of Jean-Luc Melenchon, it’s pretty similar to the manifesto of Francois Mitterrand when he won the elections in 1989,” says Gemenne, referring to the late Socialist leader and the former president.

Melenchon, a far-left candidate who wants to leave NATO, is a former Socialist minister, but he also left the party in 2008 like Macron but for different reasons—to form a leftist bloc, including communists. In 2016, he formed "France Unbowed". At the moment, he is the most powerful leftist candidate, moving up to third place in recent polls with a two-digit approval rating.