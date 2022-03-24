Bread prices in Yemen have spiked up to 35 percent due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The UK-based international humanitarian organisation Oxfam said on Thursday that Yemen imports 42 percent of its grain from Ukraine, but the Russian offensive on the country has disrupted the supplies of grain and cooking oil to the war-torn Arab country.

“The human cost of the war in Yemen is rising sharply as the conflict enters its eighth year, with the number of civilian deaths increasing sharply, hunger on the rise and three quarters of the population in urgent need of humanitarian support,” Oxfam said in a statement.

It added, “In Sanaa, bread went up 35 percent over the week that fighting broke out.”

Another crisis in Yemen that has been worsened by the conflict in Ukraine is the fuel crisis, Oxfam said.

“Seven long years of war have also caused a fuel crisis. Prices have risen 543 percent since 2019, trebling in just the last three months. Queues at petrol stations are so long that it can take three days to reach the forecourt,” it added.

