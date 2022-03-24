Myanmar's junta chief had reportedly created a special command a day after last year's coup that carried out the deployment and operations of troops in urban areas, and authorised lethal attacks on unarmed civilians.

The junta leadership deployed snipers to kill protesters to instil fear, the human rights group Fortify Rights and Yale Law School's Schell Center said in a 193-page report released on Thursday after a joint investigation.

The report, called "Nowhere is Safe", also stated that soldiers were instructed to commit crimes and given a "fieldcraft" manual that contained no guidance on rules of war.

The investigators analysed leaked documents and 128 testimonies from various sources including survivors, medical workers, witnesses and former military and police personnel.

They said they had obtained and verified internal memos to police ordering them to arbitrarily arrest protesters, activists and members of the ousted ruling party, and cited testimony from victims of torture and other abuses.

"All individuals responsible for these crimes should be sanctioned and prosecuted," said Matthew Smith, head of Fortify Rights and co-author of the report.

A spokesman for Myanmar's military did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment on the report's findings.

