A French court has annulled the government’s decision to close a mosque near the city of Bordeaux.

Sefen Guez Guez, the lawyer of the association of the Al Farouk Mosque, said on Wednesday that the Bordeaux Administrative Court annulled the Gironde Governorate’s March 14 decision to close the mosque for six months.

He noted that the court’s decision was a step against the “unfair” closure of mosques in recent years, adding that Muslims can come together in the mosque.

The Al Farouk Mosque in the Pessac district near the city of Bordeaux was closed for allegedly defending "radical Islam" and “spreading Salafist ideology”.

Targeting and marginalising Muslims

In August, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that has been criticised for singling out Muslims, striking down just two of its articles.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly in July despite strong opposition from both rightist and leftist lawmakers.