Such testing was paused while leader Kim Jong-un embarked on high-profile negotiations with then-US president Donald Trump, but the talks collapsed in 2019 and diplomacy has been stalled since.

Despite biting international sanctions over its weapons programs, Pyongyang has doubled-down on Kim's drive to modernise its military, and last week conducted a failed test of what analysts suspect was a new, long-range ICBM.

From hypersonic to medium-range ballistic missiles, the North test-fired a string of weaponry in January.

It also recently twice tested what it claimed were components of a "reconnaissance satellite", although Seoul and Washington said it was a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Washington said the tests were a "serious escalation" and would be punished with fresh sanctions, warning that North Korea appeared to be preparing for a long-range ICBM test, possibly disguised as a space launch.

Last week, North Korea test-fired what Seoul said was most likely a ballistic missile, although the launch ended in failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital.

The North's state media has stayed mum on that launch but analysts have suggested it was of Pyongyang's so-called "monster missile", the Hwasong 17, a new ICBM system that had never been launched before.

North Korea will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, and analysts predict Pyongyang will conduct an ICBM or satellite launch as part of the celebrations.

