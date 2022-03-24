WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye submits bid to host UEFA EURO 2028
Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Russia have all submitted their bids to host the 2028 European Football Championship.
Türkiye submits bid to host UEFA EURO 2028
Türkiye has also declared interest in hosting the 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 24, 2022

The Turkish Football Federation has submitted its bid to host the 2028 European Football Championship.

As of Wednesday, there are now three official candidates to host the 18th edition of the tournament.

The UK and the Republic of Ireland submitted a joint bid to host the UEFA EURO 2028 on Wednesday as well.

In a joint statement, the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales announced that the expression of interest to host the competition has been submitted.

The UEFA has also confirmed that the Russian football federation has registered its interest in hosting the European competition in either 2028 or 2032.

Russia and Türkiye declared their interest in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition, while Italy announced its intention to bid for UEFA EURO 2032," the statement said.

READ MORE:UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals

RECOMMENDED

Official selection in 2023

The UEFA will announce the hosts for both competitions in September 2023.

All Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

In 2018, Türkiye and Germany were the candidate countries for the EURO 2024. The UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as the country received the majority of the votes.

READ MORE: The world of art and sports mobilise against Russia’s invasion

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO