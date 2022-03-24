Recovery crews continue to search for a second black box from a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that plunged with 132 people on board, as more information emerged about the pilots of the flight.

As search continued on Thursday, it was revealed that the first black box found on Wednesday was the cockpit voice recorder, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official said based on an early assessment.

The recording material appeared to have survived the impact in relatively good shape, and was being sent to Beijing for analysis, the official added.

The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

It is too early to determine the cause of the crash, which experts say are usually the result of a combination of factors. No survivors have been found.

The crash investigation is being led by China but the United States is invited to take part because the plane was designed and manufactured there.

A puzzling crash