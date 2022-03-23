The US government has announced it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products first hit with punitive duties in 2018 when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said, "Today's determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies."

The exclusions are retroactive to October 12 of last year and extend through the end of 2022, USTR said in a statement.

The exemptions lapsed in late 2020, but President Joe Biden's administration last October began seeking opinions on which of 549 eligible Chinese products should once again be excluded from the tariffs.

