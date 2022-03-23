WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris will be married at the high-security London prison where he is being held during his extradition case.

Assange and Moris announced their engagement in November and were given permission to marry at Belmarsh prison in southeast London where he is on remand.

The Don't Extradite Assange (DEA) group said the wedding would be conducted by a registrar, with just four guests, two witnesses and two security guards in attendance.

The guests will have to leave immediately after the ceremony.

Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion designer who has been a long-standing supporter of the Australian publisher, has designed Moris' wedding dress, the DEA group said.

She has also provided a kilt for Assange in a nod to his Scottish heritage, the group added.

Moris, who is in her late 30s and has two young sons with Assange, will cut a wedding cake and make a speech outside the prison in front of their supporters.

READ MORE:UK's top court denies Julian Assange permission to appeal extradition