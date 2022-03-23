A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny guilty of additional charges and extended his sentence to nine years in a higher security prison as Moscow seeks to wipe out remaining pockets of dissent.

Following the verdict on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic who has been behind bars for more than a year said the Russian leader was afraid of the truth.

"Putin is afraid of the truth, I have always said this. Fighting censorship, relaying the truth to the people of Russia always remained our priority," the 45-year-old opposition politician said in an Instagram post.

Found guilty of additional embezzlement and contempt of court charges, Navalny also urged Russians to resist "these war criminals" on a Twitter post.

Navalny has denied the charges against him, saying they were punishment for challenging 69-year-old Putin. He will serve his new sentence in a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions.

Another eight years

Investigators accused Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars' worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

The prosecutors had last week called for Navalny's sentence to be extended to 13 years as well as for his transfer to a strict-regime penal colony.

Last year the opposition leader was sentenced to two and a half years for violating parole for old fraud charges while recovering from a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin.