Demonstrators have gathered in Kingston, Jamaica to protest the official visit of Prince William and Kate to the former British colony and demand the monarchy apologise for its role in the slave trade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the capital on Tuesday for a three-day stop on the island, part of a larger trip by the royals to the Caribbean in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, placard-bearing protesters outside the British High Commission ahead of the royals' arrival demanded that the monarchy pay reparations and apologise for its role in the slave trade that brought hundreds of thousands of Africans to the island to toil under inhumane conditions.

Coming with no remorse