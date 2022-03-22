Four Algerian and Chinese firms have announced a nearly $7 billion deal to relaunch a phosphate mining project set to produce millions of tonnes of fertiliser annually.

Under the new deal, Algeria's Asmidal, a subsidiary of state oil firm Sonatrach, and mining firm Manal agreed with Chinese firms Wuhuan Engineering and Tian'An to create the Algerian Chinese Fertilisers Company, the firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The majority Algerian-owned joint-stock company is to exploit the Bled El Hadba phosphate deposit in Tebessa, transform the product into fertiliser and export it via dedicated facilities at the Annaba port in the country's far northeast.

"The company will produce about 5.4 million tonnes of fertiliser per year" and once the project is operational, it could create some 6,000 jobs, as well as an additional 24,000 indirectly, the statement said.