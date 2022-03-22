Ethiopian authorities have detained several senior officials from Tigray, including members of the government's last administration in the conflict-ravaged region.

Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, did not name the officials and declined to comment on the reasons for the arrests.

"We know about the arrests of at least eight," he told Reuters, adding that some of the prisoners had been sent to Tigray's neighbouring region of Afar.

The spokesman for Ethiopian Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos, federal police spokesman Jeylan Abdi and Afar regional spokesman Ahmed Koloyta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Any such arrests would be highly unusual.

The government has previously sought to arrest leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the group that is fighting Ethiopian government forces.

But many of those arrested were working on behalf of the government, and they included one member of the ruling party, said a lawyer working with the detainees and a source close to the detainees, both asking not to be named for fear of reprisal.

READ MORE:How Ethiopia war is sowing discord 13,000-km away among US immigrants

War erupted between the TPLF and the central government in November 2020. The military took control of most of Tigray within three weeks and the government appointed an interim administration, which many of the arrested officials served in.